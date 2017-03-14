A Long, Lingering Look Back At The MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Best Kiss Category

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

From Ryan and Rachel to the ‘Twilight’ years and everything in between

The following statement will surprise absolutely no one: Best Kiss has long been the most iconic MTV Movie & TV Awards category (no offense, Best Sandwich in a Movie). Since its inception at the very first show in 1992, the award has come to represent the emotions we want our favorite movies (and starting this year, TV series) to stir within us — adorable young love, wild passion, and the occasional much-needed laugh.

Of course, the award is in a very different place in 2017 than it was in ’92, when two innocent 11-year-olds named Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky nabbed the golden popcorn for locking lips in My Girl. This year's nominees include actors from Moonlight, Beauty and the Beast, La La Land, Empire, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. But the rich history of the Best Kiss award affords modern audiences a chance to sort through its rogues' gallery of winners and almost-winners to find out what we've learned in the past quarter-century.

The long history of the Best Kiss award, which gets its next addition on Sunday (May 7) at the 2017 Movie & TV Awards, can most effectively be consolidated into the following eras.

