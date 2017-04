Getty Images

After more than a year of teasing, Haim are finally about to swing back with their second album.

The sister trio released the first song from their forthcoming LP by way of a live studio video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. It's called "Right Now," and it's all about love in turmoil as sung over a drum-machine beat, sparse synthesizers, and distorted guitars.

The band's new album will arrive on July 7, and they'll be performing new music from it on Saturday Night Live May 13.