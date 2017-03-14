Baby Luna Enthusiastically Approves Of John Legend's Latest Magazine Cover

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Her mama is no stranger to a stunning magazine cover and her dad's not exactly shy of the spotlight, either, so naturally, Luna — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter — knows what she's looking for as a baby magazine-cover critic.

Luna was presented with a copy of the Time 100 issue that featured her smiling pops (along with some very kind words about the La La Land star courtesy of icon Harry Belafonte), and it took her all of a single second to identify the cover star with a chipper "Dada!"

She even went so far as to pick up the issue — approximately three-quarters her size, as she's, uh, a baby — to show her mom.

There should be more baby magazine critics, and definitely more thoughts from Luna on Legend's accomplishments.