Getty Images

‘Everyone should be equal — that doesn’t feel like politics’

Harry Styles Thinks Gender Equality Is Too ‘Fundamental’ To Be Political

For Harry Styles, gender equality is such a basic belief in that it doesn't even count as politics.

The singer briefly touched on his feminism during an interview with the French TV show Quotidien on Wednesday (April 26). When the host asked about Brexit, Harry deferred by saying he didn't talk about politics in public. “But you're in favor of equality: men, woman, gay people, straight people... that's politics,” the host pressed.

“That doesn't feel like politics to me,” Harry said. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone should be equal. That doesn't feel like politics to me.”

If only that opinion were as uncontroversial as Harry makes it sound.