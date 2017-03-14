Mandy Moore Was Sweet As Candy At Her Very First MTV Movie Awards

Getty Images

Mandy Moore’s Hollywood career has spanned nearly two decades, during which she’s played a mean girl, a president’s daughter, a Disney princess, and most recently, a suburban housewife. These days she’s thriving as one of the stars of NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us, for which she's landed her second career nomination, this time in the coveted Best Actor category, at the newly minted MTV Movie & TV Awards.

That’s great news for anyone who’s been missing Moore like candy, because the singer and actress has a stellar track record of stylish Movie Awards appearances. Before Moore joins this year’s party on May 7 — looking to earn her second Golden Popcorn trophy — let’s take a look back at her Movie Awards history.