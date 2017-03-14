Zac Efron’s MTV Movie Awards Evolution Is A Testament To His Hair

Zac Efron is an MTV Movie Awards veteran — and now he's about to become an MTV Movie & TV Awards alum.
This year, Efron is nominated for Best Kiss with his Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates costar Anna Kendrick. Though the show's host (and Efron's other Wedding Dates costar) Adam Devine joked to People that his and Rebel Wilson's award-winning kiss last year "ooze[d] sex appeal," Efron is crushing Devine with the most wins and nominations.
In fact, Efron has been nominated eight times since 2008, winning a total of five Golden Popcorns. Before we gear up for this year's show on Sunday, May 7, let's look back at the Baywatch star's Movie Awards history — and how much his hair's changed over the past decade.
2007Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Though Efron wasn't nominated, he did present Best Movie with Amanda Bynes and John Travolta. Even better, he hung out with his High School Musical squad.
2008Kevin Winter/Getty Images
This was a big year for Efron — he was nominated and won his first Golden Popcorn! His role as the suave Link Larkin in Hairspray earned him the title of Best Breakthrough Performance, beating costar Nikki Blonsky.
2009Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sporting longer locks, Efron won Best Male Performance for High School Musical 3: Senior Year, and was nominated with costar Vanessa Hudgens for Best Kiss. The onscreen and offscreen couple lost to Twilight's Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. That year, Efron also helped present the MTV Generation Award to Ben Stiller.
2010Kevin Winter/Getty Images
This year, Efron was up for Best Male Performance again, but lost to Pattinson for The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Too bad, since he killed it as young Matthew Perry in 17 Again. He also presented the award for Best Comedic Performance.
2011Universal Pictures
Another year, another time Efron lost to Pattinson for a Twilight movie. Womp womp. Efron was nominated for his work in Charlie St. Cloud, but didn't attend the show in person.
2013Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Though he wasn't nominated this year — or the previous one — Efron helped present Best Shirtless Performance with Seth Rogen and Danny McBride, who, um, both lost their pants.
2014Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
THIS WAS ZAC'S BEST MOMENT IN MOVIE AWARDS HISTORY. Unsurprisingly, he won Best Shirtless Performance for That Awkward Moment. Rita Ora literally ripped open his shirt while fans screamed. Plus, he presented Best Kiss with Neighbors costars Dave Franco and Rogen.
2015Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
This was a huge year for Efron, in which he nabbed four nominations and won half of them. His role in Neighbors earned him Golden Popcorns for Best Shirtless Performance and Best Duo (with James Franco). Both he and costar Seth Rogen were nominated for Best Musical Moment and Best Fight. Even better, he and Franco recreated their characters' looks by dressing up as two different Robert De Niro characters. Plus, Efron and Emily Ratajkowski introduced Fall Out Boy and Fetty Wap.
2016Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV
Though Efron wasn't nominated this year, he did present two awards: Best Comedic Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance. The former he presented with a ~totally not fake~ buffed-up Rogen.
Be sure to tune in for the big show at 8 p.m. ET on May 7, 2017. Keep checking MTV News for updates leading up to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.