Zac Efron’s MTV Movie Awards Evolution Is A Testament To His Hair

Those bangs needed to get their head in the game

Zac Efron is an MTV Movie Awards veteran — and now he's about to become an MTV Movie & TV Awards alum.

This year, Efron is nominated for Best Kiss with his Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates costar Anna Kendrick. Though the show's host (and Efron's other Wedding Dates costar) Adam Devine joked to People that his and Rebel Wilson's award-winning kiss last year "ooze[d] sex appeal," Efron is crushing Devine with the most wins and nominations.

In fact, Efron has been nominated eight times since 2008, winning a total of five Golden Popcorns. Before we gear up for this year's show on Sunday, May 7, let's look back at the Baywatch star's Movie Awards history — and how much his hair's changed over the past decade.

