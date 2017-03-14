Anderson .Paak’s ‘Come Down’ Gets More Cali Heat From Schoolboy Q

Getty Images

Anderson .Paak isn’t coming down anytime soon, thanks to a little help from his California cohorts Ty Dolla $ign and Schoolboy Q.

All three come together on a remix of .Paak’s grooving single “Come Down,” from his Grammy-nominated 2016 album, Malibu. Ty livens things up with his swaggering second verse, while Schoolboy Q — who also contributed to the Malibu standout “Am I Wrong” — lives up to his “Groovy Tony” moniker with some additional heat. “If you drank up all my liquor, come on, now what I’m ‘posed to do now?” he asks. “2-0-1-7 now, n----s, come on, now you gon’ have to back it up.”

.Paak’s surprise remix comes on the heels of what sounds like some productive studio time for the SoCal singer/rapper/drummer. Last month, he said that a new album from him and The Free Nationals is on the way, and he was recently seen in the studio with Nile Rodgers, Disclosure, and his current tourmate, Bruno Mars. Until we hear what they've cooked up, this remix should give you enough feel-good vibes to make it till summer.