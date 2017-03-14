Getty Images

What happens when one of the greatest rap duos of all time, Outkast, meets one of the most exciting rap duos of the past decade, Run the Jewels? You get a picture that speaks 1,000 words — most of them being “COLLABORATION” and “PLEASE.”

Late Tuesday night (April 25), Killer Mike and El-P of RTJ took to social media to share some pics of them chilling with André 3000 and Big Boi of Outkast. There’s no real context behind the snaps, but hip-hop heads ‘round the world immediately went off, hoping the two groups are cooking something up together.

A collab doesn’t seem entirely impossible, considering Killer Mike came up through Outkast and the Dungeon Family, and later featured on the classic Outkast joint “The Whole World.” He even drops some bars on Big Boi’s upcoming solo album Boomiverse, on the recently released “Kill Jill,” so they’re clearly still down enough to be working on new material in 2017. The real wild card, though, is André. He’s more of an enigmatic presence these days, though his feature game last year was strong (see: Frank Ocean’s “Solo (Reprise)” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Kids”). Fans have been clamoring for new material from Three Stacks — whether that be solo music or an Outkast project — and his all-smiles reunion with Big Boi is at least evidence that they’re still tight.

Besides, those two are in sync enough to wear matching Jordans (on the anniversary of their debut album, no less), so clearly their chemistry is still on point.