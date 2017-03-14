Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals He's Been Sober For 18 Months

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was candid about overcoming his substance abuse issues back in 2012, and the Jersey Shore alum is once again opening up about his history with addiction.

The 34-year-old -- who once lived under the same MTV roof with Snooki, JWOWW, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, Ronnie Magro and Sammi Giancola -- just revealed to People that he has 18 months of sobriety under his belt.

The admission comes after a second stint in rehab to combat a lengthy battle with prescription pills. The root of his most recent relapse: Mike and brother Marc being indicted on charges (back in 2014) that they filed false income tax returns from 2010 to 2012.

“From there it was just a spiral,” he told the magazine, adding that he became distant from his relatives and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. “Your emotions are blocked. So you really ruin relationships with everyone in your life.”

But now, the MTV alum is clean -- and will document the repercussions of his aforementioned drug struggles and his ongoing legal case on WE tv's upcoming series Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.