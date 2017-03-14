Real World Homecoming: Beth Stolarczyk And Jon Brennan Returned To Their MTV Roots

Beth Stolarczyk and Jon Brennan lived under the same real roof back in 1993 and became allies in their unique world. Twenty-four years later (!!!), the erstwhile roomies and Battle of the Seasons partners just returned back to their SoCal roots -- even though it feels like yesterday they were vacationing in Mexico and watching their fellow cast member Irene say "I do."
We love the memories too, Beth! The notorious seven-time Challenge competitor also brought her munchkins along for the throwback field trip:
And she also made sure to snap a selfie in front of the Venice Beach abode:
