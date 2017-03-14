ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Demi Lovato Got A Lion Tattoo In The Middle of The Night

Last night, Demi Lovato was honored at the Time 100 Gala as one of Time Magazine's Most Influential People.

But afterwards, it seems she tore out her extensions and swapped her gown for a sweatshirt. That way she'd be nice and comfortable while, oh, just casually getting a lion tattooed on her hand in the middle of the night.

@ddlovato / Snapchat

The singer documented her late night excursion at NYC tattoo studio, Bang Bang, on Snapchat.

Bang Bang is also the brains behind some of Rihanna and Cara Delevingne's iconic tatts.

No word on if they've ever given Poot Lovato any body art, but we'll assume yes.