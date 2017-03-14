Adam Levine Performed A Beatles Classic In Tribute To Christina Grimmie

Getty Images

Almost a year after Christina Grimmie’s tragic death, her family on The Voice continues to honor her legacy in the most touching ways.

On the singing competition’s live results show on Tuesday night (April 25), host Carson Daly announced the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which will help victims of gun violence and breast cancer. Grimmie’s parents and brother attended the live show, and they received a warm message from Adam Levine, who was the late singer’s coach during season six.

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her,” he said, as Grimmie’s family wiped away tears. “It’s unfair that she’s not here. We’re going to sing a little song tonight, and I’m going to be singing every word to her, in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”

Levine and the three members of his team then launched into a moving version of “Hey Jude” by the Beatles. After the performance, Daly announced that Grimmie’s family has released an EP, Side B, of her music on iTunes, and that a full album will drop on June 2, with all proceeds going to the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

