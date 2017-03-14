MTV Announces Complete Scream Reboot

Get ready for an entirely new Scream.

MTV announced today that Season 3 of the slasher series -- based on Wes Craven's big-screen bloodbaths -- will feature a fresh cast and creative reboot. In addition, the network revealed that the show's new flavor will be provided by some entertainment royalty.

Actress/rapper/mogul Queen Latifah, plus Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty, will serve as executive producers for Flavor Unit Entertainment. The production company, owned and operated by Latifah and Compere, boasts big-screen credits including Bringing Down the House, Beauty Shop and The Perfect Holiday. For television, Flavor executive-produced HBO’s Life Support, which earned a Golden Globe for Latifah, and Bessie.

Also serving as an executive producer -- and the series' brand-new showrunner -- is Brett Matthews, whose credits include The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural. Harvey and Bob Weinstein continue to serve as EPs under the Dimension TV umbrella; additional executive producers are Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer and Keith Levine are producers.

Tell us what you think of the all-new Scream reboot, and stay with MTV News for show updates.