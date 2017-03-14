Brie Larson Is In A (Probably Magical) Group Text With Emma Stone And J Law

Getty Images

Here’s some strange but true news: Woody Harrelson, of all people, has curated an A-list squad that rivals Taylor Swift’s in pure awesomeness.

In a new Vanity Fair interview with Brie Larson, the actress explains that Harrelson is responsible for her friendships with Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. Harrelson, who Larson said is like a “dad” to all three, has co-starred with each of them and felt they could benefit from being friends with one another. He calls the friends a “very tight-knit group who keep them honest and keep ego in check.”

To illustrate just how enviable the group’s support system is, Larson explained that she was going through a tough and “isolating” time while promoting her Oscar-winning performance in Room. That’s when Stone wrote her “this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere,” and Lawrence sent her a text that snowballed into a group chain that also includes Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

“That [group of friends] saved my life,” Larson said. “I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn’t have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible.”

Larson further bonded with Lawrence while they were both filming movies in Montreal last spring — “We just had a blast together,” Larson said — and she was there to support Stone when the La La Land star picked up her best actress Oscar this year. And with Larson set to take on the role of Captain Marvel — the first woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a stand-alone film — soon, she’ll surely need her closest friends cheering her on. What's a superhero without her sidekicks?