Dick Grayson, Starfire, And Raven To Lead DC’s Live-Action Titans Series

DC Comics

It was only a matter of time before there was a superhero channel — or in this case, a superhero streaming service. DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are teaming up to launch a new digital service just for DC fans, and they're kicking things off with a live-action Titans series starring Dick Grayson and his oh-so-glorious butt.

This is the second Dick Grayson project in the works, following the announcement that Chris McKay is working on a standalone, live-action Nightwing movie set in the DC Extended Universe. Casting directors, you know what you have to do.

DC Comics

Titans will follow a fearless group of diverse, young heroes led by Batman’s agile protégé, Dick Grayson. (Grayson’s superhero moniker wasn’t mentioned in the press release, so it’s unclear if he’s Robin or Nightwing at this point). The series will be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery), Geoff Johns (President and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment), and Greg Berlanti (the man responsible for literally every DC superhero show currently on The CW). Johns himself relaunched Teen Titans at DC Comics in the early 2000s, so it's good to see he'll be instrumental in bringing the Titans to the small screen.

In even more exciting news, Starfire and Raven — two of the most celebrated female Titans in the DC Universe — will also be featured in the series, which is set to hit the DC streaming service in 2018.

Fans of Cartoon Network's much-beloved animated series, Teen Titans, will recognize Starfire and Raven as the golden-skinned alien princess and half-demon empath who fought alongside Robin, Cyborg, and Beast Boy. While the rest of the Titans lineup has yet to be announced, we'd have to imagine that Kid Flash (Wally West) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy) will be part of the mix.

DC Entertainment also announced that the anticipated third season of Young Justice, now titled Young Justice: Outsiders, will air exclusively on the new streaming service in 2018. It should be mentioned that Dick Grayson also stars in Young Justice — but in animated form. He's still just as hot, though. (Don’t act like you’ve never had a crush on a cartoon character before.)