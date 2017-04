Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

Well, folks, it looks like Selena Gomez just chopped off a bunch of hair. The singer casually shared a photo of herself with a very wet and very short bob on Instagram.

I'm getting some serious '90s Winona Ryder vibes from this look. Which I hope means some '90s Winona Ryder–esque acting roles are in Selena's future. A girl can dream!