Watch Chance The Rapper Perform His Version Of Kanye’s ‘Waves’

Getty Images

Chance the Rapper brought out all the hits for the inaugural show of his first-ever arena tour — including the ones that aren’t technically his own.

Chano kicked off his Be Encouraged tour Monday night (April 24) in San Diego, where much of the set list comprised material from his Grammy-winning album Coloring Book. But he also busted out some tracks from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, an album he had a hand in helping create. For starters, there was a gospel-backed rendition of Chance’s show-stopping verse from “Ultralight Beam,” which he rapped on a raised platform.

Most excitedly, though, he performed his own version of “Waves,” a demo of which he shared last summer. In case you forgot, Chance is the reason we have “Waves” in the first place — he wrote and arranged the track, and said he “fought” for it to make it onto TLOP. From there, he got the crowd to bounce along to the intro of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” before the stage lights dramatically cut out.

If anything, this performance is another reminder that Chance was right about “Waves” — it’s great, and it deserved a place on Pablo, delays be damned. OK, 'Ye?!