How Did Amber React To Trying On Teen Mom OG Wedding Dresses?

Wedding-dress shopping is a pivotal part of planning one's nuptials -- and during tonight's Teen Mom OG episode, Amber helped her bride-to-be friend Annette purchase a gown. However, the afternoon errand took an unexpected turn when Leah's mother wound up trying on a frock for herself.

But before the future Mrs. slipped into a potential big-day garment, she opened up to her producer Kerthy about her current emotional state.

"There's something in me that's grabbing me and, like, pulling me," Amber expressed. "I don't know what it is. I feel like if I get into a dress, I might feel different. But what if I get into that dress and don't feel any different about it? That would be the scary part."

When she emerged in a white, flowing, beaded number, Annette said her pal looked "amazing," while the saleswoman asked Amber if the approaching milestone felt more real now that she was in the actual garment associated with saying "I do." But Amber didn't say much, and the look on her face said it all.

"I'm ready to get out of this," she stated, her voice cracking while Annette urged her to not cry. "Get me out of this, now."

How will Amber's wedding planning progress as the TMOG season continues? Be sure to watch every Monday at 9/8c.