Kendrick Lamar’s ‘HUMBLE.’ Beat Almost Went To A Completely Different Rapper

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar just scored his first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "HUMBLE.," but he almost missed the chance to rap over that unforgettable beat.

In a new interview with NPR, producer Mike Will Made-It discussed the many lives of the "HUMBLE." beat, and how it was originally intended for Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane.

"I knew that beat was going to capture a moment. It just felt real urgent. I made that beat when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail; I made it with him in mind," Mike says. "I was just thinking, damn, Gucci's about to come home; it's got to be something urgent that's just going to take over the radio."

He was right about that last part, at least. But even when Mike Will ended up showing Kendrick the beat, Kendrick almost passed it back to him, saying that he should use it on his solo project Ransom 2. "Then he told me that his team was saying he should keep it," Mike said. "And I told him, 'Bruh, you definitely should keep it, and you should use it as your single.'"

So Kendrick did, and "HUMBLE." was born. Shout out to whoever made that call on Kendrick's team.