A Complete Timeline Of Rihanna’s Iconic Met Gala Looks

The 2017 Met Gala is this Monday, and while many stars will be coming out in the name of fashion, we're mostly looking forward to seeing one in particular: Rihanna. The Met is a museum for art, and, in the wise words of actress Mia Farrow, Rihanna is a work of art.
While we anxiously anticipate what she'll wear this year (a dress that requires four handlers instead of a mere three, maybe?), let's take a look back at Rihanna's many iconic Met Gala outfits over the last decade.
-
2007Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Rihanna wore a gown by Georges Chakra. Look how young and tattoo-free RiRi was!
-
2009Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Rihanna graced the red carpet in a Dolce & Gabbana suit.
-
2011Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
This year's exhibit honored Alexander McQueen, but Rihanna went with a Stella McCartney lace gown.
-
2012Kevin Mazur/WireImage
She wore a sleek crocodile Tom Ford gown.
-
2014Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Once again, Rihanna wore Stella McCartney. This time she went with a white two-piece set.
-
2015Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Rihanna was once of the few celebs to actually wear a Chinese designer to the "China: Through the Looking Glass" exhibition. She told Vanity Fair that she discovered Chinese couturier Guo Pei while casually researching online. Queen of using Google. Queen of the Met Gala forever.