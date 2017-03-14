A Complete Timeline Of Rihanna’s Iconic Met Gala Looks

In the words of Mia Farrow, Rihanna is a work of art

The 2017 Met Gala is this Monday, and while many stars will be coming out in the name of fashion, we're mostly looking forward to seeing one in particular: Rihanna. The Met is a museum for art, and, in the wise words of actress Mia Farrow, Rihanna is a work of art.

While we anxiously anticipate what she'll wear this year (a dress that requires four handlers instead of a mere three, maybe?), let's take a look back at Rihanna's many iconic Met Gala outfits over the last decade.