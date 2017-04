Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s Fans Are Cyberbullying Her Over A Blonde Wig

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj posted an innocent selfie of herself trying on a blonde wig. Nothing to see here, other than her dazzling beauty and razor-sharp cat eyeliner.

However, some of her fans did not take the selfie so lightly. They replied to her question of "Do blondes have more fun?" quite, uh, aggressively.

Even her mom chimed in, letting Nicki know she prefers black hair.

Can everyone just. leave. Nicki. ALONE?!