Gorillaz Get ‘Inside Your Head’ On Their Synth-Heavy New Song

We’re only a few days out from the release of Humanz, the hotly anticipated new album from Gorillaz. The virtual band has alredy shared a slew of fresh tracks, and the latest one — following the Pusha T and Mavis Staples collab “Let Me Out” from earlier this month — is “The Apprentice.”

The new song (which has nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s former NBC show of the same name... we think) features New York rapper Zebra Katz and English singer-songwriters Rag‘n’Bone Man and RAY BLK. It’s an electro R&B groove built on layers upon layers of sharp electronics, and marked by a trippy, menacing chorus: “I am a distant voice/ I’m inside your head/ And you don't know me/ I am over it.”

What’s crazy about “The Apprentice” is that it’s actually one of five bonus songs from the deluxe edition of Humanz. So, yes, it’s essentially a B-side cut, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less awesome than Gorillaz's other jams.

Humanz, Gorillaz's first new album in seven years, arrives this Friday, April 28. Get psyched for it by revisiting the band’s first-ever live interview right here.