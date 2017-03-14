Abigail Breslin Has The Time Of Her Life In The Dirty Dancing Reboot’s Teaser

ABC/YouTube

Nobody put Baby in a corner 30 years ago, and they sure as hell aren’t going to do it today. Three decades after Dirty Dancing hit the big screen, a musical remake is coming to ABC, and our first glimpse at it will have your hungry eyes craving more.

Abigail Breslin will take on Jennifer Grey’s iconic Baby Houseman, while newcomer Colt Prattes will transform into bad-boy dancer Johnny Castle, originally played by Patrick Swayze. The remake’s first promo shows a bunch of scenes familiar from the original: There’s Baby and Johnny’s gazebo dance lesson, then their tree-log dance lesson, then their lift rehearsal in the water. Basically, there’s a lot of dancing (duh), and even Prattes’s delivery of that iconic Johnny zinger: “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.”

According to People, the three-hour remake — which also stars Sarah Hyland, Debra Messing, and Nicole Scherzinger — will boast updated versions of songs made famous in the 1987 original, including “(I've Had) The Time of My Life” and “Hungry Eyes.” It’ll also cover way more ground, including “what happens to Baby and Johnny after the summer, Jake and Marjorie Houseman’s relationship, and Lisa’s life goals — while also tackling social topics in the country at that time, such as race and women’s rights.”

Whew! That’s a lot, but like we said, this thing is three hours long, so who’s to say they can’t address all of that AND give us some killer dance sequences to boot? See it all when Dirty Dancing premieres on ABC May 24.