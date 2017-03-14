Watch Haim Whip Up An Epic Drum Beat In A Mysterious Teaser

Getty Images

Haim don’t want to play, they just want to bang on the drum all day. Percussion has been a big part of the teasers the trio has released so far (presumably for new tunes), and their latest is no exception.

In a video posted Monday morning (April 24), the sisters form a drum circle of sorts in a dimly lit studio, banging away like their lives depend on it. The date “April 27” then flashes onscreen, and — unlike last week’s teaser, which showed Danielle Haim hammering away alone — it also includes a time: 9 a.m. ET.

Is this epic drum beat the foundation of a new song? Is it our first taste of their long-awaited Days Are Gone follow-up that’s been relentlessly teased in interviews and on billboards? We’ll hopefully find out on Thursday, now that we know exactly what time (Haim time, if you will) their mysterious reveal comes to light. Set your alarms accordingly.