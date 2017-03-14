Will Farrah And Her Mom's Fiancé Get On The Same Teen Mom OG Page?

Meeting and connecting with a parent's significant other can be an adjustment -- and Farrah understands this type of family scenario all too well with her mother Debra's fiancé David. But can the soon-to-be Teen Mom OG clan members get on the same page and begin to bond, or is more tension in their future?

To understand Farrah and David, it's important to review where it all began. While their introduction started off cordial (it was featured last season, and a snippet of the group dinner with Debra as well as Simon can be seen above), David brought up Farrah and Debra's MTV past and wondered why his ladylove was getting "beat up" and facing "negative things." Farrah did not react well to the her mom's beau, and the duo's connection immediately soured.

Fast-forward to this week's episode: Farrah and Sophia joined the now-engaged pair for a meal in Los Angeles. And before the foursome dined together, Debra was optimistic that David and his future stepdaughter would get "on the same page."

"I love her more than anything in the world, and we want our family to be one," David told Debra and TMOG producer Kristen. "But we have to work with Farrah because things haven't gone so well of late between my Debra and her daughter Farrah, who she loves dearly."

Unlike the previous televised sit-down, Farrah and David barely communicated. Instead, most of the conversation was centered around Farrah's nanny -- and Debra's disapproval of Sophia's caretaker (relive part of it above). But when Debra and Farrah met after the dinner, the grandmother thought the evening was "wonderful" and David was "genuine." Meanwhile, the entrepreneur said, "It is was it is."

Can Farrah and David move forward and become harmonious at gatherings, or will the strain be too difficult to overcome? Share your thoughts in the comments, and be sure to catch a brand-new episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday at 9/8c.