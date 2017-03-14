Gigi Hadid Was Pretty In Pink For Her 22nd Birthday

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday, and the theme of the day seemed to be all pink everything.
James Devaney/GC Images
She stepped out in a pink coat that majestically flapped in the wind to reveal a pink satin lining, along with a pair of pink loafer mules. Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, presented her with a (peachy) pink cake.
And then she shared some footage of herself celebrating at home at home in a pink ombre wig.
@GigiHadid / Instagram Stories
@GigiHadid / Instagram Stories
I'd say 22 is going to be a rose-colored year for Gigi.