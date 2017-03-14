James Devaney/GC Images

Gigi Hadid Was Pretty In Pink For Her 22nd Birthday

She accessorized with a giant bouquet of roses

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid celebrated her 22nd birthday, and the theme of the day seemed to be all pink everything.

James Devaney/GC Images

She stepped out in a pink coat that majestically flapped in the wind to reveal a pink satin lining, along with a pair of pink loafer mules. Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, presented her with a (peachy) pink cake.

And then she shared some footage of herself celebrating at home at home in a pink ombre wig.

@GigiHadid / Instagram Stories
@GigiHadid / Instagram Stories

I'd say 22 is going to be a rose-colored year for Gigi.