Amanda Bynes Returns To Twitter With Her First Private Photo In Over A Year

Jason Merritt/Getty

Amanda Bynes has been taking a breather from social media. The famous actress-turned-fashion-student faced a string of legal troubles several years ago, but now she appears to be living her best life away from the cameras. On Sunday (April 23), she finally decided to share part of her day with fans: a flowery photo with a note to stop and "smell the flowers."

What a perfect post for springtime. This is the first photo she's posted on social media in over a year, as Twitter is the only public platform she uses. (There are plenty of people pretending to be her on other accounts, however.)

At least she no longer has to use small animals to hide her face from aggressive paparazzi. Way to take one for the team, pupper.