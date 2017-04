Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Zendaya Puts Matte Lips In Their Grave With This Glossy Selfie

Matte lip products have reigned supreme over the last few years, but now it seems lip gloss is ripe for a comeback. The latest proof? Zendaya's glorious "lip gloss appreciation" post.

I'm sure Lil Mama would be incredibly proud of this stunning exhibition of lip gloss excellence. Zendaya, please write down where you got it from!