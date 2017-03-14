Suite Life On Deck’s Debby Ryan And Cole Sprouse Reunite Thanks To A Fanny Pack

Disney

The Suite Life on Deck may have ended six years ago, but stars Cole Sprouse and Debby Ryan are still besties.

The former Disney Channel stars, who have since moved on to bigger projects — Sprouse with Riverdale, Ryan with Life of the Party — are still goofing off and givings fans all the Cailey feels. Over the weekend, Ryan shared some pics of Sprouse's "Gucci" fanny pack and logged their dialogue about the ~fashion~ item.

When asked what Sprouse was keeping in his fanny pack, the Riverdale star whipped out a banana yucca fruit. Yes, you read that correctly. This presents way more questions than answers, but sometimes not knowing is better than actually knowing. Keep being you, Cole — and please keep documenting it, Debby!