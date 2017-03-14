Um, Why Is Drake Bell On The Set Of Fuller House?

Vivien Killilea/WireImage / Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

If we ever get that long-overdue Drake & Josh reunion, John Stamos needs to be a part of it, since he's besties with both Josh Peck and Drake Bell.

Peck and Stamos played father and son on the canceled-too-soon show, Grandfathered, which Bell guest-starred on — an episode jam-packed with Drake & Josh references and puns. But after Bell recently hung out with Stamos at the Tanner household, fans are now wondering: Are we going to see Bell on Season 3 of Fuller House?

"When your childhoods collide!" Stamos captioned. "@drakebell on the set of #fullerhouse showing me his eggplant." With one Insta, two of our beloved shows were just hilariously ruined. 🍆🍆🍆

Bell shared his own pics of the hang-out sesh on Twitter, joking (presumably) about how he directed an episode of Fuller House and gave Uncle Jesse "some blocking changes." He also shared he was trying to get Stamos to come with him to Disneyland — of course, the last time Bell was at the House of Mouse, he was being stalked by a ~shady~ figure.

While it seems unlikely Bell actually directed an episode of the Netflix show — there's currently no IMDb credit — it does seem plausible Bell might be a guest star. Even better, Stamos could guest-star on a future "Where's Walter?" video, since he did cleverly hashtag "#WheresJosh" on Instagram. Please let this be the case, guys.