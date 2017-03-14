Getty Images

Justin Bieber Is Really Happy His Mugshot Days Are Behind Him

Justin Bieber is really, really glad it's not 2014 anymore.

The singer posted a special kind of throwback to Instagram on Saturday (April 23), looking back at the mugshot taken after his DUI arrest in Miami in January 2014. Next to that red-eyed portrait, he posted a recent selfie, where he looks a whole lot happier and healthier.

“I'm not exactly where I want to be, but thank God I'm not where I used to be,” he wrote in the caption.

What's the opposite of nostalgia called? Whatever it is, Justin's full of it — and it seems like he can't wait for the future.