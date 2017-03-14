Could Someone Loan The Chainsmokers A Dictionary?

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

And to think, this all could've been fixed simply by typing "Pittsbu—" and watching Autocorrect do its thing.

The Chainsmokers played a sold-out show in Pittsburgh last night, but "Closer," "Paris," and the rest of their crowdpleasing hits were a little upstaged by the giant, glaring typo that was worked into the backdrop behind them.

Woops.

While the guys enthusiastically retweeted a handful of compliments sent their way after they brought the house down at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, they also made a point to single out someone in their visual department for the error.

At least they have a sense of humor about it. Better luck next city, guys.