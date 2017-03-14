Selena Gomez Got Sentimental At Her Wizards Of Waverly Place Bro's Wedding

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Cue feels: Selena Gomez attended the wedding of a member of her Wizards of Waverly Place fam over the weekend, and it's clear to see that the Disney fan favorite cast was thrilled to see each other at such a happy occasion.

Gomez shared a side-by-side shot of the Russo family — with featuring Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera, and David DeLuise — then and now, along with some snapshots from the wedding reception and a portrait with David Henrie, the groom, and his beautiful bride.

Playful posing aside, Gomez was moved by the ceremony and Henrie's nuptuals on the whole, as she shared in her Instagram caption for the set of pics: "Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first."

D'awwww. It's so great that they had such a happy reason to reunite, and even greater that they were all able to celebrate at the first Wizards of Waverly Place wedding.