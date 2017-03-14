Dua Lipa/Instagram

‘Lost in Your Light’ will have you seeing stars

Dua Lipa And Miguel’s New Song Is As Seductive As They Come

What happens when a rising English pop star meets a California R&B casanova? In the case of Dua Lipa and Miguel, sparks fly, hearts flutter, and dance floors instantly get hotter.

The duo (a match made in musical heaven) have teamed up for the lustful electro-pop duet “Lost in Your Light.” Like all great pop songs, this one deals with all-consuming passion, as the two trade starry-eyed lines over throbbing synths and punchy percussion. “Lost in your light, baby / I wanna stay right here all night, baby,” they sing on the catchy chorus, which you’ll likely hear a lot this summer. Give in to it:

“Lost in Your Light” is the latest promising taste from Lipa’s upcoming self-titled debut album, out June 2.