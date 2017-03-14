Six-Month Mark: Nev Schulman's Baby Girl Is Celebrating Her 'Halfy Birthday'

Laura Perlongo's Instagram

See a photo of the 'Catfish' cutie on her very special milestone

Exactly six months ago, Nev Schulman and his fiancée Laura Perlongo happily welcomed a little girl named Cleo James. Now, the future "Catfish queen" is being feted for being fifty percent of the way to the big 0-1.

"HALFY BIRTHDAY CLEO!!!" the digital detective captioned the unbelievably adorable image of his smiling daughter, above. "You and your mom have made me the happiest guy in the world. There are no words for the joy and love I feel for you and I can't believe it's already been 6 months! You are my everything. xo."

Next thing you know, Cleo will be one and noshing on some cake -- and deceiving someone online (hey, her parents joked about it...not us!)

Be sure to offer Cleo your well wishes on this special milestone -- and watch Nev and co-host Max Joseph every Wednesday night at 8/7c (a sneak peek of the show's upcoming installment is below).