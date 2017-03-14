A Playlist For Mother Earth

Getty Images

Isn't Mother Earth just grand? Look at the trees! The cute dogs! The melting ice sheets and bees that are dying at an alarming rate! She is our home in the universe, so we decided to make a playlist for Planet Earth as a token of our undying affection. Making a playlist for an entire planet is totally cool, stop looking at me like that.

The MTV News staff has compiled some of its favorite songs about the glory of our one and only home planet. From the art pop of Björk's "Cosmogony" to the English punk of Flux of Pink Indians' "Progress," songs about climate change and the wonders of nature are bound by neither genre nor era. Some of the songwriters represented here, like Coldplay, Anohni, and Willie Nelson, have made environmental activism a priority in their careers. Others speak for the planet through their music. All are important to listen to at this crucial crossroads for the future of good old Mother Earth.

Please press play while you sort through your recycling or march for environmental justice!