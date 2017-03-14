Getty Images

D.R.A.M., Juicy J, And A$AP Rocky Are In The Zone On New Song ‘Gilligan’

For his latest banger, D.R.A.M. has pulled inspiration from the unlikeliest of places: the classic ’60s sitcom Gilligan’s Island.

On the druggy “Gilligan,” the Virginia native effortlessly flexes over a wavy trap beat — even managing to rhyme “shit again” with “Gilligan” — before Juicy J chimes in with his strip club–ready rhymes. But it’s A$AP Rocky who steals the shine with his rapid-fire closing verse. “Gilligan lost, turned trill again, need a vitamin, wait a min / Better yet, a Ritalin for my adrenaline,” he raps, clearly in his zone.

It's unclear whether “Gilligan” is a stand-alone cut or if the “Broccoli” rapper will include it on his upcoming sophomore album. One thing’s for sure: If this track doesn’t get a rowdy visual starring D.R.A.M., Rocky, and Juicy rocking bucket hats on a deserted island, I’ll be furious.