Some were intimidated -- and one wasn't thinking about the game at all

Champs Vs. Pros: Challenge's Top Dogs Reveal Their First Impressions Of The Competition

Ten professional athletes will enter the unique Challenge universe when Champs vs. Pros debuts -- and you better believe the MTV victors had a few first impressions of their stiff competition.

"I thought they were going to destroy us," Invasion of the Champions' CT -- who will appear with nine fellow winners beginning on Tuesday for the six-week event -- told MTV News. "Just looking at them on paper and seeing them -- it was like, 'Alright, we're done,'" he said with a laugh.

And the doting dad wasn't the only one who had a few thoughts about the opposite team's physical prowess.

"They were really large and super in-shape compared to me," newly named winner Ashley stated. "They looked very serious. I was not excited to go up against them."

Meanwhile, the most decorated Challenge gold medalist felt a bit of concern for the MTV ladies.

"I started saying a prayer immediately for our girls when I saw the girls they brought in," Bananas revealed. "They were scary-looking," he added, while his former Battle of the Exes partner Camila chimed in that Lolo Jones looked the "scariest" and she had no desire to "go up against her in anything."

Lastly, Cara Maria had entirely different thoughts -- and it had nothing to do with the game.

"I wish there were cuter guys," the Battle of the Bloodlines No. 1 finisher quipped.

Do not miss the premiere of The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros on Tuesday at 9/8c -- and get a glimpse of what's to come in the clip below.