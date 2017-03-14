Remembering Heidi Montag's Infamous Hills Pregnancy Hoax

A baby is truly on the way now, but back then? Not quite

When Heidi Montag felt queasy several months back, the Hills alum had a hunch she might be expecting (and she most certainly was!). But it wasn't the first time the MTV vet associated this common symptom that comes with carrying a bundle of joy. Behold, the infamous Hills hoax!

"I've been feeling really sick and really nauseous -- I've never really felt like this before," the then-21-year-old told her then-boyfriend Spencer Pratt (such bbs!) in the throwback Season 2 clip above. "I'm just kind of worried." The crystal lover's stunned reaction sure says it all...

While we now know she wasn't having a mini H or S (yet!) -- and the Colorado native was never actually worried about a positive test result -- the goal of finding out her partner's loyalty was a success. Please show this scene to your future spawn, Speidi!

Relive the glorious gold in the clip above -- and be sure to stay with MTV News as the couple gears up to welcome their kiddo!