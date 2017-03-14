James Devaney/GC Images

She tweeted four times about the news

Bella Hadid Is Just As Excited For Life-Size 2 As You Are

If you were thrilled to hear that Life-Size — the 2000 made-for-TV Disney movie which starred Tyra Banks as a doll come to life — will be getting a sequel, you're not alone. Supermodel Bella Hadid is also very excited that the film will coming back in 2018 as a Freeform Christmas movie.

She brought up the very good question: where can you even stream the original Life Size?

And, of course, she knows all of the lyrics from the movie's signature song, "Be A Star."

Now that we know Bella is a Life Size stan, maybe that explains her taste in early-2000s inspired accessories.