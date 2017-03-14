Rihanna Superfan Anne Hathaway Thinks The Pop Star's Life Is A 'Mic Drop'

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic + Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has been singing the praises of her Ocean's 8 co-star Rihanna for quite some time now, but she could barely contain her affection for the pop star when she stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 20.

"She's heaven," she said, her hands flying to her blushing face. Turns out that Rih was the voice of reason on the set of Ocean's 8, the anchor of wisdom in chats about everything and nothing with Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and the rest of the star-studded group.

"It's not like I didn't expect her to be heaven, but the particular kind of heaven that she is, I just didn't see that coming ... We'd all be talking, all eight of us, and somebody would have this opinion ... and Rihanna would be sitting back and then she'd go, 'Yeah, but the thing is —' and she'd lean forward and just slay us all with wit and kindness and lovingness, and ... I just love her so much. I really do. Her life is one extended mic drop."

