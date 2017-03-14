Getty Images

Lil Yachty’s Awesome New Album Cover Is Here To Help You ‘Love Yourself’

Lil Yachty, self-professed “King of the Teens,” has announced his long-awaited debut album, and it proves he’s here for every single one of you (but especially teens).

The mumble rap poster boy has unveiled the very colorful and extremely inclusive cover of Teenage Emotions, which features him surrounded by a diverse group of young people in movie theater-style seats. There’s a girl with a green mohawk, an albino guy, and even two men making out in the upper left corner. In the center is the red-braided rapper, smiling with a rainbow grill and rocking light pink denim.

Yachty hopped on Instagram Live to discuss the album cover, saying, “In high school, as a teenager growing up, you’re surrounded by so many different types of people. There are so many types of people in the world who practice different religions or do whatever they want to do. It’s basically like... don’t be afraid to do you, to be you. If you have vitiligo or if you’re gay or whatever it is, embrace yourself. Love yourself. Be happy, positive.”

The back cover of Teenage Emotions, meanwhile, features an iced-out watch and pepperoni pizza, the food nearest and dearest to Lil Boat’s heart. It also reveals the full, 21-song tracklist, which includes collaborations with Migos, YG, Diplo, and more. Check it out below, and look out for the album when it arrives May 26.

1. "Like a Star"

2. "DN Freestyle"

3. "Peek A Boo" Feat. Migos

4. "Dirty Mouth"

5. "Harley"

6. "All Around Me" Feat. YG & Kamaiyah

7. "Say My Name"

8. "All You Had to Say"

9. "Better" Feat. Stefflon Don

10. "Forever Young" Feat. Diplo

11. "Lady in Yellow"

12. "Moments in Time"

13. "Otha Shit" (Interlude)

14. "XMen" Feat. Evander Griim

15. "Bring It Back"

16. "Running With the Ghost" Feat. Grace

17. "FYI (I Know Now)"

18. "Priorities"

19. "No More"

20. "Made of Glass"

21. "Momma" (Outro) Feat. Sonyae Elise