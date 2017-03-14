Getty Images

Hopefully, Shawn Mendes’s New Song Will Get Him A Date With Katy Perry

Remember when Katy Perry grabbed Shawn Mendes’s butt on a red carpet last month? Well, apparently she made quite the impression, because Mendes simply can’t wait until their next rendezvous.

The 18-year-old called in to BBC Radio 1 this morning (April 20) to chat with Nick Grimshaw about his new single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and his upcoming performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival. Grimshaw graciously offered to play wingman and introduce Mendes to any other performers he may interested in dating.

“We gotta find me a girlfriend,” Mendes agreed, and when Grimshaw asked about anyone in particular, the singer-songwriter answered, “Oh, Katy Perry, of course.”

Hmm... wonder what Mendes’s idol (and Perry’s ex) John Mayer would think of that?

In any case, if Mendes really wants to impress Perry, his new single is a good start. “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” is impossibly catchy and more danceable than anything in his catalog. His voice is gritty and hoarse, especially on the passionate, aggressive hook: “Oh I’ve been shaking/ I love it when you go crazy/ You take all my inhibitions/ Baby there’s nothing holdin’ me back.”

“There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” is part of the deluxe edition of Illuminate, which Mendes re-released to include the new single. He’s slated to kick off his Illuminate World Tour in April, and will hopefully give us some epic performances of this perfectly summery new jam.