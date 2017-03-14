Kurt Woerpel/MTV

There are a number of ways you can do some serious good for the environment

This week, we're focusing on the environment. Between Earth Day on April 22 and the People's Climate March next weekend, there are many ways that you can plant the seeds for a greener tomorrow.

If there’s something on the horizon in your area that you’d like to see featured in the MTV News Social Justice Forecast, email us at mtvnews.sjf@gmail.com

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Show off your support for science with a pin.

Pincause is a small business with a big idea. The Michigan-based company makes and sells decorative pins to raise money for a variety of good causes, from the Women’s March to refugee support. The proceeds from their latest pin, which reads "Science not Silence," will go toward The March for Science. The previous pins the company has made have raised more than $100,000 in the few months since the business launched in December. Even after the March for Science, you can still purchase the “Science not Silence” pins — or ones supporting the other causes you believe in. Backing Pincause is a great way to show some love for and donate to a number of important organizations.

This Week:

There's an environmental-lobbying training session in Berkeley, California; a citywide meeting to make Reno, Nevada, a greener place; a youth climate change summit in San Rafael, California; the People's Climate March will take place in Washington, D.C.; and we're looking ahead to giving the gift of freedom to incarcerated moms for Mother's Day.

For Sunday, April 23

Berkeley, California : Speak the truth of climate change to power at the Climate Advocate Training Workshop.

1:30–4:30 p.m.

Central Berkeley Library, 2090 Kittredge St., Berkeley, CA 94704

Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) is training people to work with lawmakers on the issue of climate change. This free workshop will focus on strategies to solve environmental problems on a local level through bipartisan cooperation. Attendees will learn about how CCL works with legislators and how individuals can help lobby for change. This event is open to the public.

For Wednesday, April 26

Reno, Nevada : Learn about new city policies for green initiatives with ReImagine Reno.

4–5:15 p.m.

McKinley Arts & Culture Center, 925 Riverside Drive, Reno, NV 89503

ReImagine Reno is a long-term plan created by the city manager's office to revitalize the city. Several meetings and forums are being held throughout the year; this one is focused on climate change and resiliency. There will be a presentation on current plans for Reno's environmental policies followed by an opportunity for attendees to give feedback to city planners. This is your chance to see what the local government is working on and make your voice heard. Seating is limited so registering ASAP is highly recommended.

For Saturday, April 29

San Rafael, California : Attend the first ever Youth Climate Change Summit for Marin County.

9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Terra Linda High School, 320 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA 94903

High school students in Marin County have organized a youth-led climate summit. Area students and prominent environmental advocates will give presentations on the impact of art, fashion, and technology on the environment. The all-day event is open to any young people interested in attending. There will be opportunities to network with related organizations and learn how some teens are already changing the world for the better. Registration is free.

Washington, D.C. : Take to the streets for the Peoples Climate March.

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The Peoples Climate March is the next major protest coming to D.C., with sister marches all over the world. To mark the 100th day of Trump's presidency, organizers are calling out the climate crisis and the major concerns related to it in their communities. Organizers have also put together a national week of action leading up to the main protest; it starts on April 22 and ends May 1. You can find more info about the D.C. march and sister marches near you here.

Looking Ahead

Now until Sunday, May 14

Everywhere : Help reunite families for Mother's Day.

The Movement for Black Lives, colorofchange.org, several chapters of Black Lives Matter, and the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund (BCBF) are all working to get mothers who are incarcerated for misdemeanors bailed out of jail by Sunday, May 14. A number of black mothers are separated from their families because they cannot afford bail for small infractions, like unpaid fines or court costs. Local organizers are working in their communities to identify women and femmes who need this assistance. The goal is to raise $400,000, which will be distributed to those in need across the country. You can give to the National Bail Out Day through the BCBF.

We can fight for a cleaner environment both by working with elected officials and also challenging the status quo they enforce. The same is true of any social justice movement. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!