A Walking Dead Murder Victim Reunites With His Killer In New Movie

Gene Page/AMC

Not long after we painfully said goodbye to Benjamin, probably the last innocent character on The Walking Dead, the slain teen has run into a villain from his not-so-distant past.

On Thursday (April 20), Logan Miller, who plays Benjamin, posted a reunion pic with his TWD costar Joshua Mikel (Jared). This is bittersweet, since Jared is the asshole who shot Benjamin and caused him to bleed out and die. Really, we should probably blame Richard (Karl Makinen) for causing this horrifying chain of events, because his foolproof plan cost Benjamin his life. But Miller seems content blaming Mikel, as he wrote in the caption.

"Never thought I'd be reunited with my #walkingdead murderer in another movie universe but here we are," Miller wrote. "Maybe Benjamin was Martin pre zombie apocalypse." This time, the shoe gun is on in the other foot hand, as Miller playfully shoots Mikel with his fingers.

The duo is currently working on Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, a film adaptation of Becky Albertalli's YA novel. Miller plays Martin, the school's class clown with a hidden agenda, while Mikel plays a ride operator. Hopefully, there's no murder this time around.