Ed Sheeran Got A ‘Galway Girl’ Tattoo But Accidentally Messed It Up

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has a lot of tattoos. It's kind of his thing. Three years ago, MTV even made an interactive map detailing the ink adventures up and down his arms. And he's gotten even more since then, including a pink castle on his stomach and a literal broken heart. Yes.

Sheeran often gets tattoos that commemorate his travels, so it makes sense that while in Ireland shooting the video for his song “Galway Girl” with actress Saoirse Ronan, he opted for the song's title in her handwriting. But something went wrong.

“It actually says Galway Grill,” Sheeran told a crowd in Scotland recently, the BBC reports. “Like, full on, she really took the piss out of me with this one.”

The good news, on top of Sheeran being completely fine with the erroneous ink, is that his pal Taylor Swift said a lot of nice things about him in Time's 100 Most Influential People list, including that he's a “tank” who can bulldoze any problem. “He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation,” Swift wrote, also shouting out his 2016 Song of the Year Grammy win for “Thinking Out Loud.”

“Congratulations to my friend Ed,” she continued, “for the legacy you’ve already built and the brilliant hook you probably just came up with five minutes ago.” (But not, presumably, for the new tattoo.)