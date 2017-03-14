John Shearer/Getty

The annual celebration of great music videos is just months away

Here’s When You Can Watch The 2017 VMAs This Summer

Better get your space suit dry-cleaned — it's almost VMA season.

The 2017 Video Music Awards will return to the West Coast when they take over The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That means you have just over four months to put together your VMA Bingo cards, which should probably include such potential events as “wardrobe malfunction,” “too many Drake feelings,” “extreme pregnancy,” “Kanye comparing himself to Walt Disney,” and “Beyoncé."

The Forum last hosted the VMAs in 2014, when the show included a whole lot of Moonmen, Bey, and some Taylor Swift to boot. Who knows what's in store at the historic venue this year?

Catch the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at 8 p.m. ET/PT on August 27, 2017, live from The Forum in Inglewood, California.