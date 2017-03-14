The Life-Size Sequel With Tyra Banks Is Finally Happening

Disney

Break out your razzle dazzle raincoats — Tyra Banks is ready to shine bright, shine far, and be a star all over again.

The top model has signed on for a sequel of her much-beloved 2000 Disney flick, Life-Size. Like, for real this time — there were murmurings about a second installment a couple years ago, but now it’s really, truly official. You may react accordingly:

The sequel, reasonably titled Life-Size 2, has gotten the green light from Freeform, and even comes with a festive twist. It’s being billed as a “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie,” and will premiere in December 2018 as part of Freeform’s popular 25 Days of Christmas lineup.

Banks will reprise her role as Eve, a Barbie-type doll who comes to life via a magical spell. In the sequel, Eve’s all grown up and ready to help a young girl “learn to live and love again.” No word yet on additional casting or whether Lindsay Lohan will make a cameo (seems unlikely, but we can always hope for a Christmas miracle!).

While we await more details, it seems only appropriate to celebrate by blasting “Be A Star,” right?