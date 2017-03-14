Getty Images

Mac Miller Takes You On A Trippy Late-Night Adventure In ‘Cinderella’ Video

The epic vid also stars Ty Dolla $ign and an angel

Fresh off hitting the Coachella stage, Mac Miller has unleashed yet another new video from his 2016 album The Divine Feminine. This one’s for the Ty Dolla $ign-featuring “Cinderella,” and it’s as trippy as they come.

The 12-minute visual follows a blindfolded Miller into a seedy club where Ty’s manning the stage, blunt in hand. We see a woman in angel wings, a crowd with 3D glasses, dancers in motion-capture suits, and a bunch of dead bodies in a neon-painted room. Things only get weirder from there, but it ultimately ends on a peaceful note, with Miller walking into the sunrise.

The Pittsburgh MC offered some words to go along with the mysterious visual, writing on Twitter, “Wanted to take a moment to thank you for supporting me with doing something different. I took a step in a different direction and made something that was very special to me. You all heard me speak from a different perspective and to all of you who embraced that just know you are appreciated. Nothing will ever top seeing something I create grow from an idea in my brain into something that others can appreciate.”