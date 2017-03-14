Serena Williams Hints At Pregnancy With This Swimsuit Selfie

Getty Images

She may or may not be 20 weeks along already...

Serena Williams, one of the world’s greatest athletes and foremost experts in twerking, appears to be pregnant.

The 35-year-old tennis star shared a photo on Snapchat seemingly announcing that she’s expecting a child. In the selfie (which has since been deleted), Williams wears a yellow one-piece swimsuit and shows off a tiny baby bump. The pic is captioned “20 weeks,” indicating that she’s almost five months along in her pregnancy.

This would be awesome news on its own, but it becomes extra amazing when you consider this: If Williams is in fact 20 weeks along, that would mean she was pregnant in January, when she won the Australian Open. That victory marked her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title, and basically cemented her status as a living legend.

Williams hasn’t played since that tournament — she pulled out of her next two scheduled events, citing a knee injury both times. She’s currently slated to play in Madrid in May, but that doesn’t seem particularly likely at this point if she really is pregnant.

This would be the first child for both Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Neither of them have posted anything else on social media or commented publicly on the news, but one thing’s for sure: between the Australian Open, her upcoming wedding, and her baby on the way, it’s shaping up to be a Grand Slam year for Williams.